Possibility of severe thunderstorms in Montreal Thursday afternoon

Montreal is in for a stormy afternoon as a cold front is being tracked that may produce severe thunderstorms.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of southern Quebec.

The potential for these watches to be upgraded to warning is high for this afternoon in our area.

Thunderstorm warnings are in effect for much of southern Quebec on Aug. 10, 2023.

These storms can produce heavy rain, possibly hail, and damaging winds.

According to Environment Canada, conditions are favourable for strong winds, large hail and heavy rain in the following areas:

Mont-Tremblant - Sainte-Agathe

Montreal - Laval

Vaudreuil

Valleyfield - Beauharnois area

Quebec City

Mont-Orford - Lake Memphrémagog

Sherbrooke

"Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," reads a notice from Environment Canada.

Temperatures in Montreal are forecasted to reach a high of 27 C (35 with humidex). Thunderstorms could start as early as 2 p.m. and continue into the evening.