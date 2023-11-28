MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Porter, Air Transat launch joint venture to gird against domestic competition

    People look on as an Air Transat plane takes off at Trudeau in Montreal, Sunday, June 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes People look on as an Air Transat plane takes off at Trudeau in Montreal, Sunday, June 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

    Porter Airlines and Air Transat are announcing a joint venture as the two carriers look to expand their range of destinations and tap into each other's markets.

    For Toronto-based Porter, the deal will open the gate to Europe and sunny southern getaways currently being served by Air Transat.

    Meanwhile, the Montreal-based airline, which largely operates tour package trips, can benefit from access to Porter's rapidly growing network in Canada and the United States.

    The joint venture allows the airlines to co-ordinate pricing and schedules along with revenue sharing, and builds on a year-old code-share agreement, which enables carriers to sell one another's flights as if they were their own.

    It also comes as competition on major domestic routes and sun destination flights ramps up, even amid uncertain travel demand.

    Porter Airlines plans to grow its fleet to 79 by 2025 from 46 currently, while Canadian budget carriers continue to expand their fleets.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 28, 2023.

