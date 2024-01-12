Popular bistro in Montreal's Village relocating due to rise in homelessness, drug use
A popular brunch spot in Montreal's Village says it's relocating due to safety concerns and the "decline" of the neighbourhood.
Le Passé Composé is among a growing number of businesses speaking out about the increase in crime, drug use, and homelessness in the area.
The announcement was made in a post to the restaurant's Facebook page on Thursday.
"Following numerous events (fire, theft, vandalism, the presence of syringes and human excrement on our terrace every new day, use of our facilities as a makeshift camp and physical harassment of employees and customers) we have had to temporarily suspend our operations and move them to another area," the post reads.
While there are plans to move Le Passé Composé somewhere else, the doors to its location on De Maisonneuve Boulevard will close right away.
The new location will be announced "in a few weeks."
The restaurant said inflation has made profit margins "non-existent," adding that the investments required to stay open at the current location "could compromise the investment required for our new facilities."
Asked about the restaurant's closure at a press briefing on Friday, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante acknowledged that the housing and opioid crises in the Ville-Marie borough have taken a toll on businesses.
"There's always been people without a roof in the borough with COVID, and now we're seeing it with the drug use, the opioid crisis and more mental health issues being dealt with downtown," she said. "It does have an impact. So we're really well aware and I'm so sad that Passé Composé has to leave."
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Severity of winter storm headed to Ontario, Quebec prompts meteorologists' briefing
Environment and Climate Change Canada will be holding a technical briefing Friday afternoon to discuss a winter storm that is expected to hit Ontario, Quebec and Maritimes this weekend.
Here's how much you can expect from the latest carbon tax rebate
On Monday, Canadians in provinces where the federal carbon pricing program is in effect will receive their latest rebate payments.
Canada not getting behind 'premise' of South Africa's case against Israel
Canada fully supports the International Court of Justice but that doesn't mean it supports the premise of South Africa's genocide case against Israel, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday.
opinion Why am I being asked about 'political targets' on my mortgage application?
From questions about the origin of your down payment to reviewing “unusual” sources of income, banks want to ensure there are no surprises before they approve your mortgage. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines some often-unexpected questions you should prepare to answer.
iPhone class-action: Who qualifies for the Apple settlement?
If you owned an iPhone before December 2017, you may soon be eligible for a payout from Apple, which has agreed to pay over $11 million to settle a class-action lawsuit.
Trudeau, Poilievre back U.S., U.K. strikes against Houthis in Yemen
The Canadian government and Official Opposition endorsed Friday the targeted strikes undertaken by armed forces from the United States and United Kingdom against Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.
Security footage shows people passing by Regina man who died on street corner
Disturbing video has surfaced surrounding the death of a Regina transit passenger last month.
The skin care craze has hit tweens. But what is actually worth it?
Adults on social media are now calling beauty obsessed pre-adolescents "Sephora kids." As young as 9, you can find them hunting through cosmetic store aisles or posting their multistep skin care routine online.
This sliver of a 4.5 billion-year-old asteroid in Winnipeg may hold a clue to life on Earth
A sliver of a 4.5 billion-year-old asteroid has made its way from the stars to a laboratory here in Winnipeg – all part of a NASA space mission to learn about the origins of life on Earth.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Significant winter storm expected to hit Toronto, much of southern Ontario today
The city says it is readying its snow removal equipment ahead of a storm set to bring up to 25 centimetres of accumulation to parts of the Greater Toronto Area Friday evening.
-
Brampton house sold at $640K loss 2 years after purchased
A Brampton house that just sold at a $640,000 loss – after it was listed a handful of times – speaks to the state of the market in the outskirts of Toronto, real estate experts say.
-
Apple to pay Canadians $14.4M in proposed class-action settlement. Here's how much you could get
Following a scandal involving its software and batteries in its iPhones, Apple has agreed to pay Canadians as much as $14.4 million in a proposed class-action settlement.
Atlantic
-
Province-by-province summary of what to expect in the Maritimes from Saturday’s snow, rain, and wind
A storm will pass to the west of the Maritimes on Saturday and very similar conditions are expected compared to Wednesday's weather system.
-
Police investigating sudden death of Fredericton man
Police in Fredericton say they are investigating the recent sudden death of a 69-year-old man.
-
Protestors block section of CN rail line along Bedford Basin Friday
Protesters in Halifax blocked a section of a CN Rail line that runs adjacent to the Bedford Basin Friday morning.
London
-
Pedestrian fighting for their life in hospital after overnight crash
According to police the crash occurred at approximately 2 a.m. along a fast-moving section of Veterans Memorial Parkway (VMP), just north of Hamilton Road.
-
Winter travel advisory and storm warning in effect across region
London-Middlesex is under a a winter weather travel advisory and Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce are under a winter storm warning.
-
Fatal crash in Lambton County
OPP were called to the scene on Aberfeldy Line near Cairo Road around 5:30 a.m. Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Here is when the snow will start as another storm approaches
Frigid temperatures in parts of the northeast Friday morning with temperatures in Timmins and Greater Sudbury feeling like -27 C with the windchill as another big snowstorm makes its way to the northeast prompting weather warnings.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Severity of winter storm headed to Ontario, Quebec prompts meteorologists' briefing
Environment and Climate Change Canada will be holding a technical briefing Friday afternoon to discuss a winter storm that is expected to hit Ontario, Quebec and Maritimes this weekend.
-
iPhone class-action: Who qualifies for the Apple settlement?
If you owned an iPhone before December 2017, you may soon be eligible for a payout from Apple, which has agreed to pay over $11 million to settle a class-action lawsuit.
Calgary
-
Extreme cold causing delays, cancellations at Calgary International Airport
As extreme cold grips the Prairies, it’s impacting Calgary’s airport, causing many delays and, in some cases, cancellations.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Wind chill values expected to bottom out at -50 in Calgary this weekend
Both temperatures and wind chill values across the Prairies were dangerously cold Friday morning.
-
Calgary police officer cleared in shooting of suspect in Radisson Heights incident
A Calgary police officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing in the shooting of a suspect who came toward him with a knife and a box cutter.
Kitchener
-
SIU investigating after Brantford police fire gun
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a police officer fired a gun Friday morning in Brantford.
-
Winter storm expected to hit Waterloo Region, Wellington
Another winter wallop is expected in Waterloo Region and Wellington on Friday night into Saturday.
-
PM Trudeau visits Guelph to announce fast-tracking new housing units
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Guelph Friday morning to make an announcement aimed at helping meet the demand for housing in the Royal City.
Vancouver
-
Icy roads, frigid temperatures persist in Metro Vancouver
Commuters are being warned to expect delays and exercise caution in Metro Vancouver, amid icy conditions and frigid temperatures Friday.
-
Man accused of impersonating dental hygienist charged with fraud
A 22-year-old man is facing criminal charges and has been prohibited from attending a dental office without an appointment after he allegedly impersonated a dental hygienist in Saanich, B.C.
-
Temperature records fall in B.C., with Victoria beating six-decade low
Below-seasonal winter temperatures continue across much of British Columbia Friday, with Victoria setting a new low for the coldest Jan. 12 on record, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Edmonton
-
Royal Alexandra Hospital using heaters in ER during 'heat disruption'
Heaters have been set up in the emergency department of Edmonton's Royal Alexandra Hospital because of an "air handling system issue."
-
Man found dead during police call in Alberta Avenue neighbourhood
A man's death in north-central Edmonton on Wednesday is being investigated by police as suspicious.
-
Dog bite leaves Edmonton man with serious injuries
A man was taken to hospital Friday morning after he was bitten by his own dog, police confirmed.
Windsor
-
Human remains unearthed by excavation crew
According to police, bones were found by a company doing excavation between Winterline Road and Crow Road.
-
Late night fire at abandoned home in Wheatley
According to Chatham-Kent fire, crews responded from Wheatley and Tilbury to an engulfed home and immediately took a defensive attack.
-
Transit Windsor informs riders of possible strike and buses to Lions game cancelled
Transit Windsor is letting riders know about possible disruptions to service, including the cancellation of the special events buses for the Detroit Lions game.
Regina
-
'Hopes and dreams taken away': Victim impact statements read at sentencing hearing for slain RCMP officer
Family, friends and former colleagues of RCMP Const. Shelby Patton read victim impact statements to the court Friday at a sentencing hearing for Alphonse Stanley Traverse.
-
'No teacher wanted this': STF president says 5-day strike notice was about giving Sask. parents time
The president of the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation said a five-day countdown to a one-day strike by the province’s teachers was about giving parents as much notice as possible.
-
Security footage shows people passing by Regina man who died on street corner
Disturbing video has surfaced surrounding the death of a Regina transit passenger last month.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING 'A memorable storm': Ottawa could see up to 25 cm of snow Friday night and Saturday
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Ottawa, calling for 15 to 25 cm of snow on Friday night and on Saturday.
-
Ottawa man saving big at grocery store, sharing on Reddit
Donovan Burey says he doesn’t mind waking up at 5 a.m. every Wednesday in order to sift through grocery store coupons online.
-
Ottawa has UK’s greenest diplomatic building in the world
The UK’s greenest diplomatic building in the world located at 140 Sussex Dr in Ottawa has opened, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said in a news release Friday.
Saskatoon
-
'No teacher wanted this': STF president says 5-day strike notice was about giving Sask. parents time
The president of the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation said a five-day countdown to a one-day strike by the province’s teachers was about giving parents as much notice as possible.
-
Supreme Court to rule on Sask. jail policy that a prisoners' advocate says violates the Charter
A Saskatchewan advocate for prisoners’ rights is taking the province to Canada’s highest court over a regulation that it says lets correctional workers discipline inmates without sufficient proof.
-
Saskatoon firefighters on-scene at flour mill fire
The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) responded to a fire on the fourth floor of a flour mill on Friday on 33rd Street West.