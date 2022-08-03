Pope Francis in Quebec: reporter's notebook
Pope Francis was in Quebec for just under three days, drawing far fewer people to the Plains of Abraham than many expected while receiving mixed reviews for his apology to Indigenous people and hope for reconciliation in relation to the church's actions during its administration of Canadian residential and day schools.
Many Indigenous people wished Francis had gone further in denouncing the church's actions, while others were hopeful that his example would lead to more concrete actions.
