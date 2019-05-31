

The mayor of Medicine Hat, Alberta is boycotting the annual conference of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities that began Thursday in Quebec City.

Mayor Ted Clugston is criticizing Quebec for blocking oil pipeline projects that would allow Alberta to export its oil.



During his victory speech last month, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney Kenney spoke a few words in French, calling on Quebec to help Alberta develop its natural resources and economy.

In response, Legault affirmed that there is no "social acceptability" for an oil pipeline in the province.

Clugston said he thinks Quebec's elected officials are “poorly informed, misaligned and ignorant.”

Barry Morishita, president of the Association of Urban Municipalities of Alberta, said his views don’t align with Clugston, pointing out that there are a few hundred Alberta delegates to the convention. Morishita said he’s in Quebec City to have a “conversation” about the social acceptability of pipeline projects.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the Federation of Canadian Municipalities on Friday morning.



