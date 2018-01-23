

A Mainstreet poll shows the CAQ and the Liberals are fairly even when it comes to province-wide support, with the Parti Quebecois and Quebec Solidaire battling it out for third.

The survey of 965 people reached by phone from Jan. 3 to 5, 2018, showed that 32 % of Quebecers support the CAQ, with 31% favouring the Liberals. Both parties showed an increase compared to a poll taken a month earlier.

Support for the PQ has dropped to 18% of Quebecers, while 15% support Quebec Solidaire.

Regionally the Liberals have the strongest support in the Montrteal area, where they are the preferred party for 36% of residents.

24% of those in the metropolis support the CAQ, followed by 18% choosing QS and 17% favouring the PQ.

The CAQ's strongest support is in Quebec City, at 38%. 34% of people living near the capital prefer the Liberals, followed by 13% liking the PQ and 9% preferring QS.

In rural areas the CAQ, at 44%, is the party of choice, with 22 and 21% favouring the PQ and the Liberals.

Breakdowns by ethnic group show the CAQ is the preferred party of francophones (33%), followed by the Liberals (27%), the PQ (20%) and Quebec Solidaire (16%).

Leger is the the process of conducting another poll, the results of which will likely be released around the end of the month.

Those polls are sure to be discussed this weekend as PQ leader Jean-Francois Lisée faces a National Council of members, one week after four well-known MNAs announced they will not run again in the next election.

Meanwhile former PQ leader Pierre Karl Peladeau has been dropping many hints that he is ready to return to politics, saying Tuesday morning that "the Republic has me in reserve."