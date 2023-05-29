Police seize telecommunications equipment allegedly used to illegally access Quebec broadcast signals

Quebec provincial police (SQ), in collaboration with three local forces, seized telecommunications equipment alleged to have been used to illegally access provincial broadcast signals.

SQ, Laval police (SPL), and Saint-Eustache police (SPVSE) conducted five searches in Laval, Saint-Eustache and Bronwsburg-Chatham in connection with an investigation into the illegal distribution of telecommunication signals, a police news release said.

"The suspects are allegedly selling decoders that allow illegal access to the telecommunications signals of Quebec's main broadcasters," the police release reads. "The purpose of these searches is to gather relevant evidence for the investigation."

The officers were aided by agents from the Criminal Asset Recovery (CAR) team.

No suspects were arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.