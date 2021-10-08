MONTREAL -- In their latest crackdown on gun violence, the Surete du Quebec (SQ) seized an imitation automatic firearm, several rounds of ammunition, and various narcotics in the Saint-Henri de Lévis Friday, in the Chaudière-Appalaches region.

The search was conducted by Quebec's organized crime repression squad (ENRCO).

Alongside an imitation automatic firearm and ammunition, just over 12 pounds of cannabis and almost 6 grams of cocaine were seized.

Officers received information from the public, which led them to an individual in possession of weapons and drugs for the purpose of trafficking, police said.