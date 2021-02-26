MONTREAL -- Montreal police say they have arrested a 66-year-old woman who is suspected of framing vulnerable members of Montreal's Spanish-speaking community, and they have reason to believe there are more potential victims.

Gloria Echeverria Albu Paz was arrested on Jan. 14 and appeared at the Montreal courthouse Friday on fraud charges.

Police say the suspect targeted Spanish-speaking elderly people and falsely made them believe that they have been commissioned to sell a house at a good price because the owners have to move abroad.

She then allegedly provided them with various pretexts to extract large sums of money from them, doing it repeatedly and over long periods of time, police say, even though no house was really for sale.

Echeverria Albu Paz, had been convicted of using this same scheme in the past, and police say has been mainly active in the boroughs of Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie and Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have been a victim or who knows someone who may have been a victim of Gloria Echeverria Albu Paz to visit their neighbourhood police station or call 911 to file a formal complaint. People can also reach out anonymously and confidentially to Info-Cime Montreal: 514 393-1133; infocrimemontreal.ca.