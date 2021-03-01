MONTREAL -- Police are looking for anyone with information that could help in their investigation of a major jewelry theft in Montreal.

Pieces worth more than $1 million were taken from a home in Outremont last February. The jewelry includes several rings and earrings.

Montreal police released pictures of the stolen pieces Monday and are asking for any help in the investigation, including how the precious items were stolen. Police said they would not provide more details on the case as they do not want to compromise the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.