Police search for possible victims of priest charged with sexual crimes
Henri Paradis has been charged with sexual assault.
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, April 24, 2019 10:00AM EDT
Weeks after a priest was charged with sexual assault, Laval police are seeking more people who may have been abused.
Laval police arrested Father Henri Paradis on April 4 and he was subsequently charged with sexual assaulting an individual in 1988.
According to police Paradis went to the victim's home in 1988 to hear a confession, and then touched the victim in a sexual manner.
The complainant came forward many years later, and police believe Paradis may have other possible victims. People are encouraged to contact Laval police by calling 450-662-4636.
Paradis was the founder of the Jourdain Catholic Charismatic Centre in Montreal North in 1976, which refers to a biblical belief in the spiritual gifts of wisdom, knowledge, and more.
Paradis is next due in court on June 17.
