Police say at least one person suffered 'significant' injuries in shooting at Quebec resort

Officers with the Surete du Quebec respond to a shooting near the Esterel Resort in Esterel, Que. on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Source: Jeff Waldman) Officers with the Surete du Quebec respond to a shooting near the Esterel Resort in Esterel, Que. on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Source: Jeff Waldman)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Uvalde schools suspend entire police force after outrage

Uvalde's school district on Friday pulled its embattled campus police force off the job following a wave of new outrage over the hiring of a former state trooper who was part of the hesitant law enforcement response during the May shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon