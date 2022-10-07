Police say at least one person suffered 'significant' injuries in shooting at Quebec resort

At least one person was shot and suffered "significant injuries" Friday afternoon at a hotel complex in the Laurentians, Quebec provincial police say.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said they received a 911 call around 12:45 p.m. and responded to the Estérel Resort, about 100 kilometres north of Montreal.

Police vehicle are parked outside the Esterel Resort after a shooting on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Source: Jeff Waldman)

A guest who is staying at the resort with his wife for their anniversary told CTV News he saw a large number of police officers brandishing heavy weapons after they arrived on scene.

"We saw at least 10, 15 maybe more police cars blocking off the road. They were in a parking lot across the street which is I believe the parking lot to a golf course," he said.

"There were police officers walking around the premises with guns, rifles, handguns."

Waldman, who was visiting Quebec from Toronto, said he didn't hear any gunshots. He said police and resort management told him to stay in his room as police canvassed the building.

"I was a little bit frazzled," Waldman said.

"I just wanted to get myself and my wife out of harm's way potentially. I just wanted to get back inside ... It all happened so quickly in a matter of minutes."

Police say the shooting happened outside the resort and their investigation is ongoing.

-- This is a developing story. More to come.