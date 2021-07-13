SAINTE-ANNE-DES-MONTS, QUE. -- A motorcyclist died following a collision with a vehicle late Tuesday afternoon in Sainte-Anne-des-Monts, in the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine region.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) reported that the collision occurred at the intersection of Belvedere Street and Route 299, shortly before 3 p.m.

According to initial information gathered by the SQ, the motorcyclist was travelling southbound on Highway 299 when he collided with a car entering the road from Belvedere Street.

The man, who was alone on his motorcycle, was seriously injured and transported to hospital.

Unfortunately, the victim, a 29-year-old man from the region, succumbed to his injuries Tuesday night.

The driver of the car, who suffered minor injuries, was also transported to hospital.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the collision.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 13, 2021.