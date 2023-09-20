Police say 2 pedestrians dead after being hit by car in August in Montreal parking lot
Two women aged 80 and 60 have died of their injuries after being struck by a vehicle in a commercial parking lot on Aug. 16, Montreal police confirmed on Wednesday.
Investigators believe the car involved was parked in the parking lot of the Tigre Geant in Montreal North and, for a reason that remains unclear, began to go into reverse, possibly due to a "bad manoeuvre" from one of the occupants, before it hit the two women, a police spokesperson said.
Both pedestrians were sent to hospital in critical condition after the crash, which happened around 5 p.m., near the intersection of Léger and Langelier boulevards.
Montreal police investigate a crash in a commercial parking lot in near the intersection of Léger and Langelier boulevards in Montreal North on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)
The 80-year-old woman who was struck died of her injuries in hospital on Sept. 4. The second pedestrian, a 60-year-old woman, died of her injuries in hospital on Monday.
The two deaths were the 11th and 12th pedestrian deaths in Montreal this year.
No charges have been laid in connection with the collision. The police investigation is ongoing.
