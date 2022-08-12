Police operation underway in Montreal East, public asked to avoid area

Dozens of Montreal police (SPVM) officers are in the city's east end Friday morning as part of an operation in relation to a recent shooting.

"This operation is ongoing and linked with the gunshot events that occurred in Rivière-des-Prairies," confirmed Véronique Comtois, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "To not harm the operation, no more information will be given."

This comes after shots were fired a little before midnight on Maurice-Duplessis Boulevard, near 27th Avenue.



Officers found a 25-year-old woman injured at the scene.



Police say four suspects, all men, fled in a car and were pursued by police. The suspects' vehicle crashed on Broadway Ave. Two of the suspects were arrested immediately, while the two other men managed to escape. The suspect who were arrested are expected to be questioned by investigators later on Friday.

The suspects' vehicle crashed on Broadway Avenue in Riviere-des-Prairies during a police pursuit. (Kelly Greig/CTV News)

Police say they are unsure of the location of one of the suspects, but believe the other is hiding in the area, which triggered the ongoing police operation. They say no one was injured in the crash and that one firearm was discovered at the crash site.

Comtois describes the situation as dangerous, while specifying that there is no active shooter at the scene.

A shooting in Rivière-des-Prairies has left one woman injured. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

Manuel Couture, a spokesperson for the SPVM, said tactical teams from the local and provincial police forces are out searching for the suspect. A A Sûreté du Québec (SQ) helicopter is also assisting in the operation.

"The main thing we believe is that this person's involved in a shooting and we don't want to take any chances with the security of the population and the security of our police officers. When we have the information that a suspect is possibly armed into a perimeter it is normal procedure to perform a large perimeter," Couture said.

Police are asking the public to avoid a large commercial and industrial area in Montreal East, from Henri-Bourassa Boulevard to the north, the Metropolitan Expressway to the south, Broadway Street to the west and Marien Avenue to the east.

It is not known how long the area will remain off limits. The canine unit is also onsite.