Police operation underway at pro-Palestinian encampment in Montreal

A police operation is currently underway at the pro-Palestinian encampment at Victoria Square in downtown Montreal.

"The SPVM is working in support with the City of Montreal at Square Victoria," said Véronique Dubuc, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

She would not give further details.

The pro-Palestinian encampment was set up at the square late last month.

Demonstrators are demanding that the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) "immediately divest its $14.2 billion in investments in 87 companies complicit in the Israeli occupation."

The group is also calling for Quebec's Tel Aviv office to be shut down because "increasing trade relations and diplomatic cooperation with Israel legitimizes the genocide and ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people."