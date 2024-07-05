MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Police operation underway at pro-Palestinian encampment in Montreal

    Protesters at Square Victoria attempted to topple the statue of Queen Victoria on June 25, 2024. (Olivia O'Malley, CTV News) Protesters at Square Victoria attempted to topple the statue of Queen Victoria on June 25, 2024. (Olivia O'Malley, CTV News)
    Share

    A police operation is currently underway at the pro-Palestinian encampment at Victoria Square in downtown Montreal.

    "The SPVM is working in support with the City of Montreal at Square Victoria," said Véronique Dubuc, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

    She would not give further details.

    The pro-Palestinian encampment was set up at the square late last month.

    Demonstrators are demanding that the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) "immediately divest its $14.2 billion in investments in 87 companies complicit in the Israeli occupation."

    The group is also calling for Quebec's Tel Aviv office to be shut down because "increasing trade relations and diplomatic cooperation with Israel legitimizes the genocide and ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people."

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News