Police operation over after Montreal CEGEP evacuated
Marie-Victorin College, located in northeast Montreal, was evacuated by police on Tuesday afternoon.
"A man was observed with a firearm in his possession and in the company of other individuals who had entered the college," explained Véronique Dubuc, a spokesperson for the Montreal Police Department (SPVM). Police said there were three man, all between the ages of 18 and 25.
Police officers on the scene evacuated the building as a preventive measure and arrested one man. The man was eventually released, as he was not linked to the event, said the SPVM in late afternoon.
"The search is over and we can confirm that the group of individuals has left the college," Dubuc added late in the afternoon.
No one was threatened or injured. No firearms were located at the scene.
The college remains closed for the rest of the evening and the investigation is ongoing.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 1, 2022
