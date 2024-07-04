MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Police open homicide investigation after man's body found north of Montreal

    A Surete du Quebec police car is shown at the scene of a police search in St-Nicolas, a suburb of Levis, Que., on Oct. 12, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot A Surete du Quebec police car is shown at the scene of a police search in St-Nicolas, a suburb of Levis, Que., on Oct. 12, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
    Provincial police are investigating after the body of a man in his 40s was found with marks of violence north of Montreal early Thursday morning.

    The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said they got a 911 call at around 5 a.m. and later found the man who was "seriously injured" on Montée Pinet in Saint-Calixte, a town in Quebec's Lanaudière region.

    He was sent to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

    The SQ is investigating the man's death as a homicide.

    No arrests have been made but the investigation is ongoing.

