Police open homicide investigation after man's body found north of Montreal

Provincial police are investigating after the body of a man in his 40s was found with marks of violence north of Montreal early Thursday morning.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said they got a 911 call at around 5 a.m. and later found the man who was "seriously injured" on Montée Pinet in Saint-Calixte, a town in Quebec's Lanaudière region.

He was sent to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The SQ is investigating the man's death as a homicide.

No arrests have been made but the investigation is ongoing.