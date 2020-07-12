ST-APOLLINAIRE, QUE -- Police in Quebec are searching a heavily wooded area in Saint-Apollinaire for Martin Carpentier, the father of the two girls whose bodies were discovered Saturday following a three-day Amber Alert.

Sunday’s search is focusing on the same wooded area where police discovered the bodies of Romy Carpentier, six, and Norah Carpentier, 11.

“Some people said they saw him so we are continuing to focus on that area,” said Surete du Quebec (SQ) Sgt. Ann Mathieu.

Police are using ATVs, drones and K-9 patrols, as well as a helicopter as part of their search for Carpentier. The 44-year-old is described as 5'10" and 130 pounds.

STAY HOME, DON'T INTERFERE

The SQ also made a plea to residents on Sunday to not livestream the manhunt for Carpentier after an incident Saturday night.

“What happened yesterday is someone did a Facebook live to ask citizens to come over and pursue the search with us, but in fact those kind of initiatives are really not good to help our police officers,” said SQ Sgt. Ann Mathieu. “It’s called false calls that we have to verify, so it’s going to slow down the investigation.”

Les #recherches se sont poursuivies toute la nuit dans le secteur névralgique. Martin Carpentier n’a pas encore été intercepté. Les recherches se poursuivent ce matin. — Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) July 12, 2020

Mathieu said around 100 people went into the woods after hearing a noise to see what was going on. Police say the influx of people contaminated the scene and caused the SQ’s K-9 squad to be ineffective.

“So that’s why we ask the people, we appreciate the work you want to do for us, we appreciate your goodwill, but doing so is not a good idea to help us. It’s not helping us,” said Matthieu.

“Stay home. Just look on your property. You’re the best person to know exactly if there’s something wrong on your property. If so, call us we’re going to do the verification about it.”

Police are still analyzing the scene to determine what may have led to the young girls’ deaths.

“We’re working on different things. We’re still waiting for the autopsy results, we’re still waiting for the scene results because those elements can be important but I cannot say more than that,” said Mathieu.

OUTPOURING OF GRIEF

There was a mass outpouring of grief Saturday night after the two girls' bodies were discovered.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault posted on Twitter calling the girls' deaths a "national tragedy."

1/4 Comme tous les Québécois, je suis bouleversé, sans mots. Perdre deux enfants, ce qu’on a de plus cher dans la vie, c’est incompréhensible. C’est une tragédie nationale. — François Legault (@francoislegault) July 11, 2020

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau added that he was "devastated by the news."

I’m devastated by the news coming out of Quebec today, an incomprehensible tragedy for any parent. My heart breaks for the family and friends of Norah and Romy - I’m sending you my deepest condolences. Know that all Canadians are keeping you in their thoughts tonight. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 12, 2020

This is a developing story that will be updated.