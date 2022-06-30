Police locate missing Montreal teenager
Police locate missing Montreal teenager
Montreal police say a search for a missing 15-year-old boy on Thursday has ended.
Police said in an update that the teen boy has been found "safe and sound."
Soldier protesting COVID-19 mandates completes march in Ottawa ahead of Canada Day
Canadian Forces veteran James Topp marched through Ottawa on Thursday on the final leg of his cross-country march, and was joined by Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre for part of the walk.
Convoy organizer Lich to spend at least 5 more nights in custody
Ottawa protest organizer Tamara Lich will spend at least five more nights in custody in Ottawa after she was arrested in Alberta for allegedly breaching bail conditions.
Approximately 675K eligible to vote in Conservative leadership race: party
The Conservative Party of Canada says approximately 675,000 members will be eligible to vote in this year's leadership race.
Omicron cousin BA.5 predicted to cause nearly 70 per cent of COVID-19 cases by Canada Day
Researchers examining the threat of emerging COVID-19 strains predict Omicron BA.5 will account for nearly 70 per cent of cases in much of the country by Canada Day.
Supreme Court says expanded rape shield laws are constitutional
The Supreme Court of Canada says the expanded rules to further prevent a sexual assault complainant's past from being used against them in a trial are 'constitutional in their entirety.'
Stocks are down, but here's why experts say you shouldn't panic
As stocks continue to slump, it can be easy to let your emotions take over if you've got money invested in the market. But experts agree that there's no need to panic if you're invested in the right type of portfolio with the right level of risk.
Health Canada says baby formula shipments coming, but supply to remain limited during summer
More than a month after Canada reported a shortage of baby formula for allergic infants, Health Canada says supplies will continue to be limited during the summer even with new shipments on the horizon.
Importing dogs from more than 100 countries to be banned in Canada
Animal rescue groups are criticizing a new policy by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency that will ban the import of dogs from more than 100 countries.
WATCH | Physician expects new COVID-19 variants every few months: 'Whole world is a petri dish'
An emergency room physician in Toronto is warning that COVID-19 variants will continue to 'mutate endlessly' as the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 are poised to become the dominant strains of the virus.
Ontario gas prices about to take massive drop. This is when that will happen
Ontario gas prices are about to take a huge drop and one expert says it will be 'well worth waiting' if drivers can hold off on filling up.
List of road closures in Toronto this Canada Day long weekend
If you are staying in the city for the Canada Day long weekend, there are several road closures to keep in mind.
Ford says wage increase for Ontario public school teachers will be 'more than 1 per cent'
Public-sector teachers in Ontario will see their wages increase by more than one per cent as legislation aimed at capping compensation for those workers is set to expire later this year.
Spouse of gunman to testify at N.S. shooting hearings but won't be cross-examined
The spouse of the gunman in the Nova Scotia mass shooting will testify mid-July before a public inquiry, but she won't face direct questions from lawyers representing victims' families.
'It’s a waste of time': Low turnout for the final day of school in Nova Scotia
As Claire Mahaney-Lion dropped her son off at school this morning, she questioned the reasons behind scheduling a school day that would last fewer than two hours.
Saint John celebrates Memorial Cup win with parade Thursday
Saint John is having its dog day. The host city of the 2022 Memorial Cup is celebrating after the Saint John Sea Dogs bested the Hamilton Bulldogs 6-3 in front of a capacity crowd during Wednesday's championship game at TD Station.
'A weight has been lifted off our shoulders': Grand Bend business owners relieved construction phase is over
It’s the first long weekend in weeks without construction and traffic delays along the main strip in Grand Bend.
Police identify teen cyclist involved in fatal crash
Police continue to investigate after a fatal collision involving a cyclist claimed the life of a 17-year-old from Crediton.
Two local hospitals close emergency room this long weekend
It’s not the kind of news folks in Clinton, wanted to hear. Their community’s emergency room will be unavailable for the entire Canada Day long weekend.
Two people charged in Manitoulin murder case
While the main suspect still hasn’t been caught, two people have been charged in connection with a murder that took place June 24 on Manitoulin Island.
St. Charles College teacher in Sudbury charged with sexual assault
Sudbury police are releasing few details, but they have charged a 56-year-old male teacher at St. Charles College with sexually assaulting students under the age of 16.
Downtown cleanup continues in Sudbury
Work is underway cleaning up Memorial Park after damage and contamination from an encampment on the city property that was closed April 1.
Indigenous advocates call for cancellation of fireworks as city preps for Canada Day
Thousands of Calgarians are ready to ring in Canada’s 155th birthday as festivities are set to be held across the city, but not everyone is calling this a ‘celebration.’
WestJet taking steps to cope with 'unpredecented challenge'
Calgary-based WestJet says it is taking a 'very measured' strategy in order to maintain services this summer, which includes a lighter summer travel schedule that the company introduced earlier this year.
What inflation? Producers offer $10 tickets for every Calgary performance of Hamilton
At a time when the cost of everything seems to be climbing, the producers of Hamilton are offering Calgary musical lovers the deal of a lifetime.
No movement at Kitchener encampment on eviction day
The eviction deadline for people living at an encampment at Victoria and Weber Streets in Kitchener has come and gone, but residents of the property say they’re not moving.
City of Kitchener announces death of baby swan
The news comes just two days after the City launched a naming contest for the young bird, which it said was the first offspring of Victoria Park swans, Otis and Ophelia.
'Tell the full story': How some local communities are reimagining Canada Day celebrations
Some communities in Waterloo region are reimagining Canada Day to be more inclusive and to honour Indigenous peoples.
Drivers kept crashing into bears in a B.C. national park, so Mounties stepped in
Multiple crashes involving bears in a B.C. national park earlier this month prompted a crackdown on drivers in the area, according to the B.C. Highway Patrol and Parks Canada.
Vancouver laser clinic's dedication bench in Stanley Park prompts online debate
Dedication benches are a familiar sight for visitors in Vancouver's parks, with plaques that most often pay touching tribute to a lost loved one – but the space is also available to companies and organizations willing to make a large enough donation to the city.
Horseshoe Bay ferry lineup nears Hwy. 99 on hectic day of sailing cancellations
Many ferry passengers faced massive lineups and hours-long delays heading into the Canada Day long weekend after mechanical problems forced the Queen of Alberni out of service.
'Albertans need to know': UCP ripped for lack of accounting on $4B in COVID-19 spending
A damning new report from Alberta's auditor general finds government ministries failed to include understandable, relevant and comparable data on COVID-19 in year-end reporting.
'Horrifying': Man charged in complex investigation involving dozens of Edmonton arsons
A man is facing multiple charges in connection with a rash of arsons in the Alberta Avenue area, and police are calling him a key suspect in a complex investigation.
Residents asked to look for weapon used in fatal stabbing
Police are asking the public to help them find a weapon used in a homicide earlier this year.
Vaccine mandates end at Stellantis, but not City of Windsor
Vaccine Mandates are slowly being phased out of many large workplaces. Some never had them, but others, including the City of Windsor, are sticking with them.
Little being done to stop loud fireworks noise 'five to seven days a week', says Windsor resident
Despite the City of Windsor prohibiting the use of fireworks on most days of the year, Walkerville resident Jordan Whelan says his family has been disturbed by the sounds of loud pops multiple times a day for about six months.
City council shifts tourism responsibilities from Economic Development Regina to REAL
City council has approved a motion that will shift tourism responsibilities to Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL).
3 COVID-19 deaths reported in Saskatchewan's final weekly update
Three more COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Saskatchewan for the week of June 19-25 as the province now moves from weekly updates to monthly ones.
Video shows kayaker paddling away from brewing Sask. tornado
A video captured by a Saskatchewan man shows a kayaker paddling away from a developing tornado.
Mayor questioned about information shared with council at Ottawa LRT inquiry
Mayor Jim Watson also faced questions about a private WhatsApp chat with senior staff and members of his office, and the fact there were no city committee meetings for councillors to ask questions and receive information during the trial-running period.
Snowbirds cancel Canada Day fly-over in Ottawa
The traditional Canada Day fly-past over Ottawa by the Canadian Forces Snowbirds has been cancelled, following a problem with the aircraft's emergency ejection parachute that grounded the fleet.
'No warning': Sask. minister announces Lighthouse funding cut on talk radio show
Saskatchewan's social services minister announced plans to cut funding to Saskatoon's permanent downtown shelter during a talk radio appearance.
'It’s recent': Last residential school in Sask. closed 25 years ago
It’s been 25 years since Saskatchewan’s last residential school closed, but some are still healing.