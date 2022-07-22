Police launch manhunt after prisoner escapes from Quebec City detention centre

Provincial police have launched a manhunt for a prisoner who escaped from a Quebec City prison with the help of two accomplices.

Dave Gingras-Gaudet, 37, escaped from the outdoor yard of the Orsainville Detention Centre Thursday at approximately 8:30 p.m., according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) major crime unit.

Gingras-Gaudet was being held at the prison on several drug charges and possession of a prohibited firearm.

The suspect is described as a 138-pound white man, five feet and six inches tall, with brown hair and green eyes. He has several tattoos on his arms, back, and chest as well as a goatee.

He was wearing a black t-shirt and light-coloured jeans at the time of his escape, according to the SQ.

"He managed to escape through a gap in the outer fence with the help of his accomplices, [...] but he was the only one who attempted to flee," said Béatrice Dorsainville, an SQ spokesperson.

The suspect is seen with several tattoos on his arms, back, and chest. (Source: Sûreté du Québec)

The two alleged accomplices have already been arrested.

Quebec's Ministry of Public Safety has opened an administrative investigation into the incident.

Anyone who can identify Gingras-Gaudet is asked to contact the SQ Criminal Information Centre at 1-800-659-4264.

In 2014, three prisoners brazenly escaped by helicopter from the Orsainville Detention Centre — the second helicopter escape within a 15-month time span. The trio was arrested at an Old Montreal condo after a two-week manhunt.