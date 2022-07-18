Ex-PQ leader Andre Boisclair gets jail term for sex assaults

Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair has been sentenced to two years less a day for sexual assault.

Boisclair, 56, pleaded guilty on June 20 to one count of sexual assault with the participation of another person and one count of sexual assault.

The two assaults took place in January 2014 and November 2015 at Boisclair's Montreal apartment. Both involved men in their early 20s whom Boisclair met online.

Following his guilty plea, the two victims, whose identities are protected by a publication ban, told the court at on June 20 that their encounters with the former politician continue to haunt them.

Boisclair's lawyer, Michel Massicotte, had argued that his client's judgment was "considerably impaired" by medication and drugs he had been consuming at the time.

He also argued that his client had undergone multiple therapies after being charged, and that he had undergone approximately 40 random drug tests, "all of which were negative."

The parties' joint submission was for a sentence of 18 months imprisonment for sexual assault on the first victim, and six months less a day for sexual assault on the second.

Monday's sentence includes two years probation, a ban on contact with both victims, a prohibition on possession and use of any drug, including cannabis, and a requirement to submit a DNA sample.

André Boisclair will also be registered as a sex offender.

-- This article by The Canadian Press was first published on July 18, 2022