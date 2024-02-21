MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Police investigating possible arson at Walmart in Vaudreuil

    A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
    The Sûreté du Québec says it is investigating a fire at the Walmart in Vaudreuil as a possible arson.

    The fire started at about 9:30 am Tuesday and the store is now closed indefinitely.

    One person was treated for smoke inhalation, police said.

    The investigation is ongoing.

