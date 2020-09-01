MONTREAL -- Montreal police are investigating after receiving reports of gunshots in Montreal’s downtown area.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Monday night, police were made aware of gunshots in a back alley on Jean-Paul Riopelle, near St-Antoine St., close to the Old Port.

��BREAKING: Police investigate shooting in downtown Montreal near Saint-Antoine and Jean-Paul-Riopelle street, suspect at large. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/ccdKUnSslD — Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) September 1, 2020

Police say three people were in a vehicle and trying to drive away when they came into contact with a parked car, at which point they tried to flee on foot.

A suspect with a gun then chased them, but none of them were injured by bullets – they sustained injuries in their attempt to flee and then checked themselves into a hospital.

Police estimate all three individuals are aged between 25 and 30 and none are currently cooperating with authorities.

Investigators were on scene late Monday night to attempt to better understand the circumstances surrounding the event. They plan to analyze surveillance footage from nearby cameras.

The suspect is still at large.