    • Police investigating emailed bomb threats across Quebec

    Quebec provincial police say they are investigating a "mass email attack involving a bomb threat and a ransom demand" sent to several locations across the province, including schools and businesses.

    The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) say they conducted several checks at the targeted locations, but no explosive devices were found.

    "Several police forces across the province have received calls from establishments and organizations in their area regarding the receipt of this email," reads a press release issued Friday by the SQ.

    A Montreal police spokesperson told CTV News that the threats have been ongoing for about a month. On Friday alone, three threats were reported in the Montreal area and 10 were reported in Quebec City,  local police confirmed.

    The SQ advises anyone who receives the email to report it to the authorities. 

    "We ask organizations, establishments and/or citizens not to respond to this e-mail. If you are targeted by this type of e-mail, we invite you to contact your local police force," the release stated. 

