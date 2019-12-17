MONTREAL -- Investigators are treating the deaths of a mother and two of her children last week in Pointe-aux-Trembles as a triple-murder, Montreal police said on Tuesday.

Officers found the bodies of Dahia Khellaf, 42, and her two young sons, ages two and four, in their home on Wednesday morning. The officers had arrived at the house to notify Khellaf of the death of someone she knew.

Her partner, 46-year-old Nabil Yssaad, had died by suicide at a Joliette hospital the day before. In 2018, Yssaad was charged with assault with a weapon towards Khellaf, but prosecutors dropped the charges in exchange for him obeying certain conditions, including staying away from Khellaf.

Following autopsies of the bodies, investigators were able to confirm that Khellaf and her sons were killed, a Montreal spokesperson said. He confirmed that Yssaad's death was considered a related event.

The investigation is ongoing, he added.

Neighbours told CTV News they had seen police officers at Khellaf's residence before.

"[Khellaf] used to complain to my mother that was schizophrenic, and they had a lot of problems," one neighbour said.

Peace bonds, the type of deal Yssaad signed to avoid prosecution, rarely solve domestic violence problems, said Manon Monastesse of the Federation of Women's Shelters last week.

"They break their conditions very often," she said.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic abuse, here are some available resources:

SOS violence conjugale (1-800-363-9010)

Your neighbourhood CLSC (Info-santé: 811)

Crime Victim Assistance Centre (1-866-532-2822)

Assistance aux femmes (514-270-8291)

Shield of Athena (514-274-8117 or 1-877-274-8117)

Find the nearest shelter at Women's Shelters Canada.

If you need immediate assistance, call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, here are some resources that are available:

Suicide Action Montreal (1-866-277-3553)

Crisis Services Canada (1-833-456-4566 or text 45645)

Centre for Suicide Prevention (1-833-456-4566)

Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868)

If you need immediate assistance, call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.