Police investigating Brossard apartment fire deaths of mother and children as triple homicide

A mother and her two children were killed Sunday morning following an apartment fire in Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore. Longueuil police (SPAL) are now investigating the incident as a triple-homicide.

A man was taken in for questioning following the fire, but police would not say whether he is a suspect.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, emergency services were called to the scene of a high-rise apartment fire on St. Laurent Blvd. near St-Charles St.

Three victims, a 38-year-old woman, a five-year-old and a two-year-old, were brought to hospital. There, the woman was confirmed dead, and the children succumbed to their injuries a few hours later.

The man questioned by police is considered "an important witness" and was met by police officers Sunday morning, according to SPAL officer Francois Boucher.

Police could not confirm whether traces of violence were found on the victim's bodies.

The fire didn't require the complete evacuation of the high-rise building, as the damage was limited to just one apartment.

With files from The Canadian Press.