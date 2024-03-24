MONTREAL
    • Police investigating after shots fired in Montreal's Plateau Mont-Royal area

    Police squad car lights. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Police squad car lights. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after gunshots were fired in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

    Police responded to a 911 call at around 7:10 p.m. on Saturday about shots on Henri-Julien Avenue near Laurier Avenue.

    Following the report, police noticed a bullet hole in the door of a residence.

    No injuries were reported, according to SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

    No arrests were made, and the investigation is ongoing.

