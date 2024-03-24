Police investigating after shots fired in Montreal's Plateau Mont-Royal area

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after gunshots were fired in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

Police responded to a 911 call at around 7:10 p.m. on Saturday about shots on Henri-Julien Avenue near Laurier Avenue.

Following the report, police noticed a bullet hole in the door of a residence.

No injuries were reported, according to SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

No arrests were made, and the investigation is ongoing.