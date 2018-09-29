Featured Video
Police investigate attempted murder in Ville-Emard alleyway
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, September 29, 2018 12:52PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 29, 2018 1:55PM EDT
A 67-year-old man is in hospital in serious condition after he was shot multiple times Saturday morning.
It happened in an alleyway near Monk and Springland in Ville-Emard.
Montreal police say residents in the area reported hearing gunshots at around 9:45 am.
When officers arrived on the scene they found the victim conscious on the ground with injuries to his upper body.
Witnesses told police the suspect, a white male, fled the scene on foot.
Investigators are speaking to witnesses at the scene to try and determine exactly what happened.