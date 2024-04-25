MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Police in Quebec arrest 40 alleged sex offenders

    A provincial police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson A provincial police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
    A major operation rallying 25 police forces across Quebec has led to the arrest of 40 alleged sex offenders considered at high risk of reoffending.

    The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) confirmed the information on Thursday morning, stating the investigation began on April 2.

    Police forces from Montreal, Quebec City, Longueuil, Laval, Gatineau and several other municipalities participated.

    According to the SQ, the operation aims to prosecute alleged sex offenders in breach of conditions imposed on them by court orders, as well as arrest those who have warrants out for them.

    The 40 individuals arrested have either already appeared in court or are expected to do so shortly.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 25, 2024.

