Police in Montreal issue Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old

    An Amber Alert has been issued for a one-year-old child missing from the Lachine borough in Montreal.

    Police are asking for the public's help in finding Zeynab Cherrabi El Alaoui, who was abducted at around 9:25 a.m. Tuesday from a home on Louis Basile Pigeon Street. 

    Police are looking for the child's mother, 18-year-old Miryanna Monterrosa-Laberte. She has a scar on her upper lip and on her forehead, according to the alert that was issued shortly after 1:30 p.m. 

    The one-year-old girl is two feet (60 centimetres) tall and is wearing a pale pink onesie with a pink and white unicorn on it.

    Police say they are not aware of a vehicle involved in the search, which spans an area 500 kilometres around the City of Montreal. 

    Anyone with information is urged not to approach the suspect and to call 911. 

    More to come.

