Police identify last two victims of Old Montreal fire, both 18 years old

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | The gun control debate in America has been silenced

In the wake of another deadly mass shooting in America, that saw children as young as nine years old shot and killed, the gun control debate is going nowhere, writes CTV News political analyst Eric Ham.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon