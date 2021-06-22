MONTREAL -- Montreal police say a 49-year-old man has died after he was struck by a car in the Anjou borough Tuesday.

The collision happened around 4:50 p.m. on Boulevard du Golf, near the intersection of Boulevard des sciences, not far from the Metropolitan golf club.

The pedestrian was sent to hospital but later succumed to his injuries. The tragedy marks the city's 16th fatal collision this year.

The driver of the vehicle, a 20-year-old man, was not injured but was treated for shock and is due to speak with police about the incident.

Police continue to investigate to determine the circumstances that led to the collision.