Police are conducting a series of drug raids in Brossard

Longueuil police (SPAL) is conducting a series of raids in connection with drug trafficking and illegal firearms possession.

Police say most of the raids are in Brossard, and an update is expected later in the day on Wednesday.

Longueuil police notes this type of operation is sometimes used to put pressure on groups responsible for drug trafficking.

Last week, the force announced that it had dismantled a cocaine trafficking network and made three arrests.

During the operation, officers seized more than $235,000 in cash, as well as cocaine, methamphetamine, cannabis, a 9 mm calibre weapon and close to $100,000 in luxury goods, including high-value watches, clothing and shoes.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 17, 2024.