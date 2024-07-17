MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Police are conducting a series of drug raids in Brossard

    Longueuil Police (SOURCE: SPAL/Facebook) Longueuil Police (SOURCE: SPAL/Facebook)
    Share

    Longueuil police (SPAL) is conducting a series of raids in connection with drug trafficking and illegal firearms possession.

    Police say most of the raids are in Brossard, and an update is expected later in the day on Wednesday.

    Longueuil police notes this type of operation is sometimes used to put pressure on groups responsible for drug trafficking.

    Last week, the force announced that it had dismantled a cocaine trafficking network and made three arrests.

    During the operation, officers seized more than $235,000 in cash, as well as cocaine, methamphetamine, cannabis, a 9 mm calibre weapon and close to $100,000 in luxury goods, including high-value watches, clothing and shoes.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 17, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    • BREAKING

      BREAKING Man fatally shot by police in east London: SIU

      The province’s Special Investigations Unit is on scene at a home in London where a man was fatally shot. According to the SIU, first responders were called to the scene on Wellesley Crescent just before midnight on Tuesday for a domestic violence investigation.

    • Fatal crash being investigated in Huron County

      Around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency services responded to a crash between a pickup truck and a semi-truck in the area of Perth Road 164 and Sunshine Line in South Huron — about 20 km southeast of Exeter.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News