Cocaine, methamphetamine, and cash seized in Montreal South Shore police raid, 3 arrests

Police on Montreal's South Shore arrested three men in relation to an alleged cocaine trafficking network.

Longueuil police (SPAL) said on Friday that two searches resulted in two arrests in February and March, as well as the seizure of 16 kgs of cocaine and two vehicles.

This week, the SPAL, in collaboration with Quebec provincial police (SQ) and Richelieu Saint-Laurent police, searched 13 locations and five vehicles in the Monteregie region and seized the following:

Cocaine

Methamphetamine

Cannabis

A 9 mm firearm

$235,000 in cash

Around $100,000 in luxury goods (watches, clothes, shoes etc.)

Police arrested three men, aged between 24 and 31, and are asking anyone with information on drug trafficking in the area to call 450-646-8500.