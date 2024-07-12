MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Cocaine, methamphetamine, and cash seized in Montreal South Shore police raid, 3 arrests

    A Longueuil police (SPAL) car shown on Montreal's South Shore. (SPAL) A Longueuil police (SPAL) car shown on Montreal's South Shore. (SPAL)
    Share

    Police on Montreal's South Shore arrested three men in relation to an alleged cocaine trafficking network.

    Longueuil police (SPAL) said on Friday that two searches resulted in two arrests in February and March, as well as the seizure of 16 kgs of cocaine and two vehicles.

    This week, the SPAL, in collaboration with Quebec provincial police (SQ) and Richelieu Saint-Laurent police, searched 13 locations and five vehicles in the Monteregie region and seized the following:

    • Cocaine
    • Methamphetamine
    • Cannabis
    • A 9 mm firearm
    • $235,000 in cash
    • Around $100,000 in luxury goods (watches, clothes, shoes etc.)

    Police arrested three men, aged between 24 and 31, and are asking anyone with information on drug trafficking in the area to call 450-646-8500.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez publicly list their house for sale

    Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have added a tiny bit of fuel to the fire surrounding their marriage. Amid speculation that the pair are struggling in their relationship after marrying about two years ago, the couple has listed their 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom California home for sale.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News