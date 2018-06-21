

CTV Montreal





Plateau-Mont-Royal residents looking for parking have obtained a partial victory after the borough withdrew a bylaw for part of its territory.

The regulation forbids new parking spaces in alleyways and on private properties.

During a register held on June 20, residents in seven zones gained enough signatures to force a bylaw, but before one could be held, the borough announced it would withdraw the regulation in those areas, citing the mobilization efforts.

"The public discussion around this new regulation is healthy, we are pleased that it has taken place and today, we are recognizing the voices of a number of people who opposed it,” said Borough Mayor Luc Ferrandez in a statement.

The victory isn’t complete – the bylaw will still apply in 498 other areas of the Plateau.