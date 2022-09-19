Plante accused of waiting too long to address recycling mess at Lachine sorting facility

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante speaks during an announcement to honour the late jazz musician Oscar Peterson in Montreal, Tuesday, August 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante speaks during an announcement to honour the late jazz musician Oscar Peterson in Montreal, Tuesday, August 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon