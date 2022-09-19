Plante accused of waiting too long to address recycling mess at Lachine sorting facility
There was no shortage of fanfare at the inauguration of the Lachine sorting facility in 2019, but three years later many are asking what went wrong.
"The sorting centres are overflowing and have become fire hazards with the amount of bales of recyclable materials that are stacked up to the ceiling," said Alan DeSousa, Mayor of the Saint-Laurent borough.
The company managing the Lachine recycling plant is Ricova, which said for years it has warned the city that the equipment installed was inadequate to meet the demand.
At City Hall, opposition leader Aref Salem wondered why the Valerie Plante administration didn't hire someone else.
"We could have done it six months ago. We could have found solutions five years ago," said Salem, leader of Ensemble Montreal.
Recycling advocate Karel Menard agreed that the city should have made the switch long ago.
But he isn't buying Ricova's explanation.
"It’s not because of the equipment. I wouldn’t say that because it is brand new. The sorting centre from 2019. So it’s only 3 years old," he said.
Menard said it's a good idea that Montreal will now use Société VIA, a non-profit organization, instead.
"The money they make with their operation, they reinvest it into the sorting centre or into the people who work there," he added.
Mayor Plante faced questions about her team's handling of the Lachine recycling facility on Monday at City Hall.
"If we had listened to Ensemble Montreal in cutting ties with Ricova, you know what would have happened? We would have a break in service," Plante charged.
The opposition demanded a special council meeting be held specifically on the topic of the Lachine recycling centre — something the mayor agreed to because she said her administration has nothing to hide.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What happens next for the Royal Family following Queen Elizabeth II's funeral?
After days of mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a sense of finality has settled over the U.K. and Commonwealth with her state funeral. However, for the Royal Family, the mourning period continues.
Fatal earthquake in Mexico comes an hour after drill, on same date as 2 other deadly quakes
A magnitude 7.6 earthquake shook Mexico's central Pacific coast on Monday, killing at least one person and setting off a seismic alarm in the rattled capital on the anniversary of two earlier devastating quakes.
Convicted murderer confesses to killing 4 women in 1990: U.S. prosecutors
A convicted murderer serving a life sentence for killing a man in 1995 has confessed to strangling four women five years earlier, St. Louis-area prosecutors announced Monday.
Is this the real life? Justin Trudeau tries to sing 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in London hotel piano bar days before Queen's funeral
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not a poor boy from a poor family, but that didn't stop him from trying to sing Queen's banger of a song 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in a London, U.K., hotel piano bar Saturday ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
B.C. climate activist banned from possessing glue as part of court sentence
A climate activist who glued himself to the door of a Royal Bank of Canada branch in April has been banned from possessing adhesive outside his home as part of his conditional discharge for the crime.
U.S. judge says alleged Planned Parenthood clinic shooter can be forcibly medicated
A mentally ill man charged with killing three people at a Colorado Planned Parenthood clinic in 2015 because it offered abortion services can be forcibly medicated to try to make him competent to stand trial, a federal judge ruled Monday.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte walk in Queen's funeral procession
Prince George and Princess Charlotte played a special role at the state funeral of their late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Monday.
A historic goodbye: Key moments from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
As thousands of people gathered in London and millions of others watched at home, the world gathered on Monday for one final goodbye to the longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.
'Serial' case: Adnan Syed released, conviction tossed
A Baltimore judge on Monday ordered the release of Adnan Syed after overturning Syed's conviction for the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee -- a case that was chronicled in the hit podcast "Serial."
Toronto
-
This is how an Ontario woman lost $750,000 in an Elon Musk deep fake scam
An Ontario woman lost $750,000 after she was tricked by an investment scammer posing as billionaire Elon Musk.
-
Female victim dead, man in custody after Mississauga stabbing
A female victim has been pronounced dead and a man is in custody following a stabbing in Mississauga.
-
Parts of southern Ontario under severe thunderstorm watch, 90 km/h winds expected
A ‘severe thunderstorm’ watch is in effect Monday as strong winds and large hail are expected to hit parts of southern Ontario.
Atlantic
-
Queen Elizabeth II honoured at special church services in the Maritimes
Maritimers were among the many Canadians mourning Queen Elizabeth II as the monarch was laid to rest Monday. Commemorative ceremonies were held at churches in all three capital cities Monday afternoon.
-
Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
-
What happens next for the Royal Family following Queen Elizabeth II's funeral?
After days of mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a sense of finality has settled over the U.K. and Commonwealth with her state funeral. However, for the Royal Family, the mourning period continues.
London
-
Body discovered in south London pond: LPS
It is a familiar setting for most new subdivisions — a collection of homes with trails that lead to a man-made storm water management pond. But London police say a resident walking those trails around 12:20 p.m. on Monday afternoon made a grim discovery.
-
'It’s a heartbreaking loss': Friends devastated over fatal hit and run
A late night bike ride home from work turned tragic for a Fanshawe College student. Jibin Benoy of India was killed Sunday morning while riding across the city after a shift at a downtown London, Ont. eatery — and those who knew Benoy are now left grieving his sudden loss.
-
'We are not safe!' Tenants of community housing building rattled after violent Sunday leaves one person with life-threatening injuries
Some residents of an east London, Ont. community housing apartment building say they don’t feel safe in their own homes anymore. “This is a place for us to feel safe, and we are not safe, we are not safe," says Tammy Burgess, a resident of 202 McNay Street. She was expressing the anger and vulnerability she says many tenants are feeling after a stabbing incident at the high rise apartment building.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury Legions remember Queen Elizabeth
Monday marked the National Day of Mourning to honour the death of Queen Elizabeth ll. Various Royal Canadian Legions held special tributes throughout the day, including in Sudbury.
-
North Bay police investigating a sudden death
North Bay police have a parking lot on the corner of Front Street and O'Brien Street cordoned off Monday morning for an investigation into a sudden death.
-
Timmins MP urges residents to fight plan to eliminate riding
On Monday, Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus called on residents to take part in hearings gathering public feedback on a federal proposal to eliminate a riding in northern Ontario.
Calgary
-
'What a beautiful lady she was': Calgarians honour Queen on day of state funeral
The last post echoed through the rain as members of Calgary’s Royal Canadian Legion Centennial Branch #285 gathered in front of the cenotaph outside their building on Horton Road S.W.
-
Almost a year later, charges laid in fatal hit-and-run near Macleod Trail
Police arrested a suspect and seized a vehicle weeks after a deadly hit-and-run near Macleod Trail, but it took almost a year before charges could be laid.
-
Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
Kitchener
-
WRPS now investigating cyber hack at Waterloo Regional District School Board
More than three months after first becoming aware of a cyber security incident, the Waterloo Region Public School Board (WRDSB) has reported the hack to Waterloo Regional Police.
-
'It shouldn’t take a viral tweet': U of G student shares struggle receiving disability accommodation
A University of Guelph student says she’s frustrated it took a viral Twitter thread to get the University of Guelph to make accommodations for her to attend classes remotely due to her disability.
-
How Waterloo region is observing Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Many people in Waterloo region and around the world are gathering Monday to honour and remember the longest reigning British monarch.
Vancouver
-
B.C. junior hockey team disciplined over 'unacceptable' alleged hazing incident
A junior hockey team in southeastern B.C. has been fined and placed on probation following an investigation into alleged hazing among players.
-
Mourners pay respect to the Queen at New Westminster memorial
Schools and many businesses were closed across the province Monday as British Columbians paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.
-
Oilers sign Virtanen to tryout agreement two months after not guilty verdict
Jake Virtanen repeated himself throughout Monday’s media availability at Rogers Place. That he did things the right way. That he let the legal process play out. And he understands that there may be Oilers fans who will never believe his side of the story if he earns a spot on the team this fall.
Edmonton
-
'The only queen I knew': Albertans remember Queen Elizabeth II at memorial service
Alberta paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday with a memorial at the provincial legislature, which the late monarch visited the last time she was in the province.
-
14-year-old boy facing lone murder charge in Edmonton school stabbing after 6 charges downgraded
The family of Karanveer Sahota expressed frustration with the justice system Monday after it was revealed in an Edmonton courtroom that the charges against six teens were downgraded from murder to manslaughter.
-
'Your gas guzzler kills': Edmonton woman finds warning on her SUV along with deflated tires
A vigilante trend of deflating SUV and pickup tires in the name of environmental protection appears to have arrived in Edmonton with one victim calling it "frustrating."
Windsor
-
School year seemingly returns to normal as pandemic eases
The school year appears to have returned to ‘normal’ as the pandemic eases.
-
'The day my mom died, I died': Valentine’s Day dangerous driving trial resumes
The trial of Joseph Mallen, 25, charged with dangerous driving causing death, obstruction of justice and public mischief resumed Monday in Superior Court.
-
Windsor police seek to identify suspects in Goyeau Street mugging
A man was walking to his vehicle after visiting a store last week when he was allegedly jumped and robbed by two men, Windsor police are investigating.
Regina
-
Dillon Whitehawk, another gang member planned to kill Keesha Bitternose: witness
A crown witness testified that Dillon Whitehawk and another Indian Mafia (IM) gang member talked about murdering Keesha Bitternose hours before her death, as the trial enters its second week.
-
Woman allegedly sexually assaulted after being offered ride home from Dewdney Avenue: Regina police
Regina police are investigating after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man who offered her a ride home from Dewdney Avenue early on Saturday morning.
-
'Everything is not fine': Overcapacity ERs creating longer ambulance wait times
Overcrowded emergency rooms and chronic understaffing are leading to increased wait times for ambulances in Saskatchewan, and especially in Saskatoon,
Ottawa
-
Queen Elizabeth II remembered fondly at Ottawa ceremony
Canadians turned out by the hundreds to line downtown streets of the nation's capital on a rainy Monday to bid a final farewell to Canada's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.
-
Ottawa residents reflect on life of Queen Elizabeth II
Crowds filled Ottawa’s downtown to say a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II.
-
Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
Saskatoon
-
'Everything is not fine': Overcapacity ERs creating longer ambulance wait times
Overcrowded emergency rooms and chronic understaffing are leading to increased wait times for ambulances in Saskatchewan, and especially in Saskatoon,
-
Greg Fertuck’s lawyers ask to withdraw from murder trial following complaint to law society
The lawyers representing a man accused of killing his estranged wife are asking to withdraw from the case mid-trial, following complaints made to the Law Society of Saskatchewan.
-
In homes and gatherings, Canadians watch London funeral for Queen Elizabeth
Canadians rose early on Monday to watch Queen Elizabeth's state funeral service in groups or alone at home, saying they felt a sense of history occurring before their eyes.