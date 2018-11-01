

CTV Montreal





Fitting back into civilian life can have its particular challenges for female veterans.

The True Patriot Love Foundation is trying to help, by providing essential support and resources to Canadian military members, veterans and their families.

The group has partnered with security firm Gardaworld to offer a pilot project to female Canadian veterans to help them transition to civilian life.

Gardaworld said it values the expertise of female veterans; part of that re-integration support involves treatment for anxiety, depression and isolation, problems often faced by veterans.

Watch the video above with veteran Melanie St-Onge to learn more about the transition back to civilian life and the True Patriot Love Foundation project.