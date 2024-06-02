Piette scores equalizer for Montreal in 2-2 draw with Union
Samuel Piette found the net for the first time this season, scoring in the 66th minute to rally CF Montreal to a 2-2 draw with Philadelphia on Saturday night in a Major League Soccer match that saw the Union's Jack Elliott and Montreal's Ariel Lassiter hit with red cards.
Montreal (4-7-5) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first minute when Sunusi Ibrahim found the net for a third time in his last two matches. Rookie Dominic Iankov notched his second assist on Ibrahim's fifth goal of the season. Ruan, a defender, also earned an assist, his fifth.
Montreal carried the lead into halftime, but a red card on Ariel Lassiter for violent conduct in the 45th minute left the club a man down to begin the second half.
Daniel Gazdag scored on a penalty kick in the 56th minute to get the Union (4-4-8) on the scoreboard with his 10th goal of the season. Gazdag was awarded a PK after he was fouled by Montreal goalkeeper Sebastian Breza.
Mikael Uhre gave Philadelphia the lead two minutes later when he took a pass from Quinn Sullivan and scored his fifth goal of the campaign. Sullivan's assist was his fifth this season.
Elliott received a red card in the 63rd minute after being tagged with his second yellow card and the match returned to even strength.
Montreal came up with the equalizer three minutes later. Rookie defender Joaquin Sosa notched his first assist. It was the third career goal for Piette, in his eighth season with the club.
Breza finished with a career-high eight saves in his first start and first appearance for Montreal this season. Breza had three saves in the first half to keep the Union scoreless.
Rookie Oliver Semmle's only save came in the second half for the Union.
Defender Kai Wagner made his 150th regular-season start for Philadelphia.
Philadelphia snapped a four-match losing streak at home but remains winless in the last five there. The Union were coming off back-to-back scoreless draws against Charlotte and Toronto. The club is 1-5-2 at home this season and hasn't beaten a visitor since a 2-0 victory over Minnesota United to close out March.
Both teams return to action on June 15 with Montreal hosting Real Salt Lake and the Union hosting Inter Miami.
This report by The Associated Presss was first published on June 1, 2024.
