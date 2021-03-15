MONTREAL -- Nabil Chikh, like many other pharmacists in Montreal, is ready to start the COVID-19 vaccination operation in his pharmacy. Starting this Monday, Montrealers can make an appointment at their local pharmacy, a way to reach the most vulnerable.

His is a large Pharmaprix located in the Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood of Montreal.

Citizens can now make an appointment on Clic Santé, the government website, and choose their pharmacy to receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine. Some 350 pharmacies offer the service on the island of Montreal.

The first appointments should be available on March 22, starting next Monday.

Nabil Chikh's pharmacy is ready. For the inoculation, he will use a room, behind a glass door, that is currently used for more private consultations between the pharmacist and his patients.

When more vaccine doses are available, he will set up another space on the second floor, near the elevator. The current displays of sunglasses, diapers and men's deodorant will be moved to make room for screens that will provide privacy, he said Thursday as he gave a tour of the space.

For now, he knows he won't get enough doses to operate at full capacity -- "just a fraction," he said.

According to the Association québécoise des pharmaciens-propriétaires (AQPP), about 38,000 doses will be sent to pharmacies in this first phase, or about one case of 100 doses each.

"But we're hoping to get more, and more often," said the pharmacist, who added his team is "super excited" and "pumped up" to get on board with Quebec's big vaccination campaign. He estimates he can inoculate 500 people per week "without breaking a sweat."

"As a clinical gesture, it has the greatest impact on the health and survival of our patients, and the community," he said.

He had raised his hand to vaccinate, even before the government's announcement. The AQPP had asked all its members in advance if they were interested. Mr. Chikh had registered his pharmacy.

In his pharmacy, a team of eight nurses and pharmacists, including himself, will participate in the campaign. To that end, they have received additional training specific to the COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, the influenza vaccination in the fall allowed them to practice their methods. For COVID-19, Chikh checked with his colleagues to see who was willing to work overtime to vaccinate and also enlisted the help of the beauty department employees for various related tasks.

If the preparations for the vaccination were a "sprint," the operation will later turn into a "marathon," he said. Chikh expects to be vaccinating for at least six to eight months.

Pharmacy hours will be added to those of the mass vaccination centres, to increase the pace.

Chikh believes that pharmacy-based vaccination will help vulnerable patients who can't get to the larger centres, such as those with mobility issues, and also members of multicultural communities, including Côte-des-Neiges. Some may have difficulty making appointments due to language or internet barriers. And for those who are worried about receiving the vaccine, the relationship of trust that has developed over the years with the pharmacist can be reassuring.

"We don't want anyone to miss out," the pharmacist said. "And if people still have to make an appointment on the Clic Sante website, those who are unable to do so will not be left behind. My vulnerable patients, I'm going to take care of them."

Pharmacy-based vaccination are starting in Montreal, but is expected to expand to the rest of Quebec in the coming weeks. The AQPP estimates that about 1,500 out of 1,900 pharmacies in Quebec will offer it.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2021.