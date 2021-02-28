MONTREAL -- Montrealers over the age of 75 can now start booking their appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

In much of the rest of Quebec, receiving the vaccine is limited to those over the age of 85. That had been lowered to 80 for Montreal but as of Sunday evening, the Clic Sante website said that anyone over the age of 75 in Montreal and Laval could register for their appointment.

Caregivers to people over the age of 80 who are themselves over 70-years-old may register to get the vaccine at the same time as the person they are caring for.

The change comes on the eve of the start of Quebec's mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign. A number of sites in Montreal are ready to start putting jabs into arms on Monday.

According to public health officials, the city has the capability to administer several thousand doses per day.

A map of the announced vaccination sites in Montreal can be found here.

Roughtly 700,000 doses of vaccine are scheduled to arrive in Quebec over the next four weeks. That does not include doses of the Astrazenica vaccine that was approved by Health Canada last week.

Eligible Quebecers can make an appointment online or by calling 1-877-644-4545.