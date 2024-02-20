People aged 55 and up now hold over a million jobs in Quebec
People aged 55 and over have just passed the million-job mark in Quebec.
In 2023, they held 1,000,500 jobs, compared with 961,000 in 2022, the Quebec Statistics Istitute (ISQ) revealed on Tuesday in its Annual Labour Market Report for 2023.
Workers aged 55 and over now hold nearly one in four jobs, or 22.2 per cent of all jobs in Quebec.
For the period from 2013 to 2023, job growth reached 34.6 per cent among those aged 55 and over, compared with only 6.5 per cent for those aged 25-54.
"And it's going to get even stronger," said Luc Cloutier-Villeneuve, ISQ labour statistics analyst, in an interview on Tuesday.
"It's the effect of the overall 'aging' of the population," he explained, "but also the fact that we stay in good health longer than previous generations."
He also believes that public policies to encourage experienced employees to stay at work or return to work have an influence.
He noted that there is a certain "obligation to work longer" to access retirement for those who do not have sufficiently high incomes.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 20, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Marc-Andre Grenon guilty in 2000 murder, sex assault of Quebec college student
A jury has found Marc-Andre Grenon guilty of first-degree murder in the 2000 death of Quebec junior college student Guylaine Potvin.
'How did this happen?' Canadian couple stranded in Turks and Caicos after passports stolen
A celebratory trip has turned into a nightmare for a Mississauga couple stranded in the Turks and Caicos Islands after their Canadian passports were stolen during a break-in at their rental property.
Federal government scales back carbon price rebates for small businesses
The federal government is cutting the amount of financial relief small businesses will receive from carbon pricing revenues so it can increase the size of the rebate it is providing to rural families.
NATO secretary-general expects Canada to give timeline to meet defence spending target
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says he expects Canada to lay out when it will reach the alliance's target of spending two per cent of GDP on defence.
YouTube mom Ruby Franke apologizes at sentencing in child abuse case
Ruby Franke, a Utah mother of six who gave parenting advice to millions via a once-popular a YouTube channel, shared a tearful apology to her children for physically and emotionally abusing them before a judge sentenced her Tuesday to serve up to 60 years in prison.
WATCH Driver ejected into the air after vehicle rolls over during police chase in U.S.
Ohio police say a driver and a one-year-old passenger survived following a vehicle rollover during a police chase.
Flight attendant accused of trying to video record teen girl in airplane bathroom held until trial
An American Airlines flight attendant arrested on suspicion of trying to secretly video record a 14-year-old female passenger using an airplane bathroom last September is being held in custody pending trial.
Two adults are charged with murder in the deadly shooting at Kansas City's Super Bowl celebration
Missouri prosecutors said Tuesday that two adults have been charged with murder in last week’s shooting that killed one person and injured 22 others after the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade.
3 men accused in Montreal car theft ring walk free due to court delays
Even though authorities are trying to crack down on car thefts in Montreal, three men accused of operating a luxury car theft ring in the city walked free last month because it took too long for their case to go to trial.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Father of 4 killed at Toronto bus stop one of two people 'shot indiscriminately': police
A 39-year-old father of four from Ghana has been identified as the man killed in one of two seemingly random shootings in northwest Toronto over the weekend.
-
What's in Ontario Premier Doug Ford's 'Get It Done Act'?
Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government tabled an omnibus bill Tuesday afternoon that makes changes to multiple pieces of legislation with the goal of streamlining development, banning tolls on highways and enforcing referendums for the carbon tax.
-
More answers needed on speeding Toronto police cars: city councillors
Several city councillors say it's important for the Toronto Police Service (TPS) to 'get to the bottom of' how many automated speeding or red light camera tickets its officers get – and how many have no lawful excuse.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick family pushes for health-care improvements after three-year-old daughter dies
Mohamad Bou Melhem is speaking out about New Brunswick health care and advocating for fast improvements after his three-year-old daughter died earlier this month
-
Third person charged in connection with the death of a woman in Cape Breton: N.S. RCMP
Nova Scotia RCMP says a third person has been charged in connection with the homicide of Natacha Leroy in Cape Breton.
-
43-year-old man died after being struck by equipment at Halifax Shipyard: police
The Halifax Regional Police is investigating the death of a 43-year-old man at Irving Shipbuilding.
London
-
High levels of carbon monoxide send 4 people to hospital
Just before 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, the London Fire Department responded to the 400-block of Simcoe Street in London, Ont. Upon arrival, the fire department noticed high levels of carbon monoxide (CO) within the building.
-
'Late for work': Brampton driver charged after travelling nearly 200 km/h on Highway 401
A Brampton resident is facing a slew of charges after Middlesex County OPP stopped them allegedly travelling nearly 200 km/h on Highway 401 because they were 'late for work.'
-
Charges laid in Sarnia police standoff
Sarnia police have laid charges related to a standoff on Exmouth Street Monday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
IAMGOLD updates Sudbury audience on ‘massive’ CôtéGold mine project
Renaud Adams, president and CEO of IAMGOLD, was in Sudbury on Tuesday to speak at a chamber of commerce luncheon and give an update on the CôtéGold mining project.
-
Northern Ont. man fined $1,800 for camping too long on Crown land
A northern Ontario man was fined $1,800 after pleading guilty to breaking the 21-day rule for camping on Crown land.
-
'How did this happen?' Canadian couple stranded in Turks and Caicos after passports stolen
A celebratory trip has turned into a nightmare for a Mississauga couple stranded in the Turks and Caicos Islands after their Canadian passports were stolen during a break-in at their rental property.
Calgary
-
Alberta seeing deadliest flu season in recent memory; experts point to low vaccination rates
Alberta’s flu season has yet to end, but it’s already ranking as the deadliest in recent memory since the mid-1990s when reliable stats were first tracked.
-
Calgary animal cruelty cases see three people charged
Calgary police have charged three people in two separate incidents of animal cruelty.
-
Airdrie home damaged in early morning fire
Fire crews were on the scene of an intense blaze at a home in Airdrie on Tuesday morning.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener, Ont. man was having mental health crisis when he was killed by police, says family
The family says they called police to bring the man to hospital before he was fatally shot.
-
Three people displaced after fire at Kitchener affordable housing complex
Kitchener Fire says three people have been displaced after a fire at an apartment complex in Kitchener over the weekend.
-
'Is there anything we can do about it? No': Waterloo Region restaurants brace for alcohol excise tax
Waterloo Region restaurants are bracing for the highest federal alcohol excise tax in 40 years.
Vancouver
-
City of Vancouver says Granville Street Bridge is not a safety risk, despite its own court filings
The City of Vancouver is trying to reassure the public that the Granville Street Bridge is safe, despite recently filing a lawsuit against a trio of contractors that suggests the opposite.
-
B.C. woman wins $15K in damages for 'serious pain and suffering' caused by dentist
A B.C. woman who sued her dentist after he performed "extensive" treatment that she did not consent to while she was sedated has been awarded more than $15,000 in damages.
-
Teens charged in shooting at B.C. home of Hardeep Nijjar associate
Two teenagers have been charged in a shooting that reportedly struck the home of a Hardeep Singh Nijjar associate in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
Edmonton
-
Stabbing at West Edmonton Mall leaves 2 with serious injuries
Two people were taken to hospital after a stabbing at West Edmonton Mall on Family Day.
-
Chick-fil-A coming to West Edmonton Mall this summer
Edmonton is getting two Chick-fil-A locations this year, the restaurant chain announced on Tuesday.
-
Alberta moves up start date for wildfire season, fire season now underway
Alberta is declaring an early start to the 2024 wildfire season. The province, announced Tuesday the fire season is now underway as a result of warmer-than-normal temperatures and below-average precipitation.
Windsor
-
Retail theft suspects sought by Windsor police
Windsor police are looking for two suspects in outstanding retail thefts in the city.
-
Essex council to consider turning former Harrow High School into affordable housing
Despite four generations of his family having attended the former Harrow High School, Dennis Swarts is ready to see the land it sits on be put to better use.
-
Walker Road reopens in McGregor after crash sends 3 drivers to hospital
Essex County OPP say a three-vehicle crash has sent three drivers to hospital and closed a section of Walker Road in McGregor.
Regina
-
Sask. court rejects bid to take doctor back to trial on sexual assault charges
A Regina doctor who faced accusations of misconduct will not be heading back to trial, after Saskatchewan's highest court rejected an appeal from the Crown.
-
Province says dropping carbon tax led to inflation decrease in Sask.
Saskatchewan's inflation rate has dropped by 0.8 per cent since December – a fact the province says confirms the effectiveness of its plan to stop collecting the carbon tax.
-
Suspect in 2023 Regina homicide arrested in B.C., other remains at large
A 35-year-old man wanted for first degree murder in relation to a 2023 homicide investigation in downtown Regina has turned himself in.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's Rideau Canal Skateway facing uncertain future due to warm weather trends
As warm weather continues to hamper the skating season on the iconic Rideau Canal Skateway, enthusiasts are concerned about its future viability.
-
PCL, EllisDon contracted to build new Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus
The Ottawa Hospital and Infrastructure Ontario have announced the contractor who will be building the future Civic Campus at Dow's Lake following a 14-month proposal process.
-
No tickets issued during rally marking 'Freedom Convoy' anniversary, Ottawa Bylaw says
Bylaw Services officers issued no tickets during a rally in downtown Ottawa to mark the two-year anniversary of the so-called 'Freedom Convoy,' but officials say the investigation continues into the "illegal discharge of fireworks" Saturday night.
Saskatoon
-
'Obviously I lied': Greg Fertuck says he lied to undercover cops about killing his wife
A man accused of shooting his estranged wife said he lied to undercover officers about the killing.
-
Teachers unions in three provinces rally behind STF over class size, complexity
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation joined forces with educators in other provinces Tuesday to underscore the importance of addressing class size and complexity in contractual language.
-
Fatal house fire in Davidson, Sask. claims 5 lives, including 3 children
The tight-knit community of Davidson, Sask. is reeling after a Sunday afternoon house fire took the lives of three boys and their great-grandparents. An RCMP investigation has found the fire was non-suspicious in nature.