Pedestrian struck and seriously injured on Quebec highway

A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on Friday evening near Highway 50 East in Mirabel.

Emergency services were alerted at around 8:30 p.m. to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian near the junction of Highway 50 East, near the exit for Highway 15 North.

Initial reports suggest that the driver, a man in his 20s, hit a pedestrian on the edge of the road.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver was arrested by the police.

"He could face charges in connection with the event," said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Constable Élizabeth Marquis-Guy.

In order to better understand the causes and circumstances surrounding this incident, a collision reconstructionist will visit the scene.