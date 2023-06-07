Pedestrian 'severely injured' after being struck by vehicle in Cote-des-Neiges

Emergency services are on the scene in Montreal's Cote-des-Neiges neighborhood where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and is in critical condition.

Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Veronique Dubuc said that 911 calls around 1:05 p.m. reported a car colliding with at least one pedestrian on Bourret Avenue near McLynne Avenue.

Police later confirmed that two pedestrians had been hit.

The first one, a 55-year-old woman, was critically injured. A second woman, a 50-year-old, was also hit and sent to hospital with injuries that were not deemed serious.

According to information gathered at the scene, a woman in her 70s was driving east on Bourret when she hit a parked car and then hit two pedestrians.

The driver remained on scene and spoke with police.

SPVM collision scene investigators will analyze the crash site to determine the exact causes and circumstances that led to the collision.