'Pay attention': Family of struck Montreal 10 year old pleads with motorists to drive safely
The family of a 10-year-old girl who was hit by a car almost two weeks ago is appealing drivers and pedestrians to be more careful on Montreal’s roads.
Kyaa Guinto is still in a coma at the Montreal Children’s Hospital.
“She’s slowly come out of the induced coma, she’s moving her hands, she was able to squeeze our hands, and we’re waiting patiently,” said her mother, Stephanie Ledesma.
Last Wednesday, Guinto attempted to cross Saint-Antoine St. near 32nd Ave. in Lachine. She was hit by a driver in a 30 km/h zone, who police say did not appear to be speeding. She sustained a severe brain injury.
“She was on her way home. She’s not supposed to be walking home,” said Ledesma. "She was supposed to be at that time in basketball practice. He was on his way to pick her up,” she added, referencing Guinto’s father.
“She wasn’t at the crosswalk, despite how many times we’ve told her how to cross properly – ‘be careful’ – she didn’t,” she said. “I can’t tell you why she didn’t, she didn’t.”
As they wait for her to recover, Guinto’s family is asking parents to speak to their children about road safety more often.
CTV News visited the site where Guinto was hit Saturday. Despite extra police patrols, drivers were seen speeding, and an officer reported speaking with more than one jaywalker earlier that day.
For parents in the area, it’s a harsh reminder of the risks present every time you leave the house.
“I do worry. I do often tell my children to watch out for the cars, even though it’s your right of way to cross the street,” said parent Wendy Eng.
“Like, there’s that one street where you have that crosswalk, but cars don’t stop,” she said. “I tell my kids: ‘make sure you have eye contact with the drivers to see if they’ll slow down.’”
Guinto’s parents are asking drivers to slow down and to keep their eyes on the road, not their phones – and that goes for pedestrians too.
“Pay attention. Don’t play with your phones while crossing. Be mindful of your surroundings while crossing an intersection,” said Clifford Guinto.
“I just want to hold my daughter. We just want her back,” he added. “I want to hear her voice, I want to see her eyes. I just want my daughter back.”
