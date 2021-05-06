MONTREAL -- Montrealers could be weeks away from clinking glasses on a sunny patio and ordering food that doesn’t come in a box.

Offering a glimmer of hope to residents who’ve been anxious for some social activity this spring, Mayor Valerie Plante said the city’s terrasses could open by June, "if public health permits."

The mayor said in a message posted on Twitter that the reopening of patios, if allowed, would have to be done safely with a reduced capacity and with public health measures in place.

Plante said she will announce details Friday of an economic support plan for the bar and restaurant industry as well more details of the reopening plans.

The message will be music to the ears of restaurateurs who have been demanding more clarity around when they can welcome customers into their dining rooms again and announced they will start a "symbolic" reopening on Saturday. The move includes having employees stand outside restaurants offering gift certificates to passersby and "many other surprises."

The initiative will take place from 12 to 2 p.m. at Chez Alexandre, Chez Lévesque, Les Enfants Terribles, Joe Beef, Montreal Plaza, Le Mousso, Stogies, Chez Luigi, Pied de Cochon, Homard Fou, Jardin Nelson, Europea and other establishments.

Earlier this week, Quebec Premier François Legault noted there may soon be some allowances given to restaurants and bars if COVID-19 numbers across the province continue to improve.

"We hope that in the next few weeks [we'll bring] many zones to orange so that we can open restaurants in May," he said.