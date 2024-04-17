MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Parts of Longueuil under boil-water advisory

    boil water
    The City of Longueuil has issued a boil-water advisory Wednesday evening.

    The warning affects parts of Saint-Hubert and the entire territory of Saint-Bruno-de Montarville.

    Water samples are being analyzed and the next update from the city is expected at 7 a.m. Thursday.

    More information is available on the city's website.

