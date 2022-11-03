Quebec solidaire says it will now swear oath to King, introduce bill to make it optional

All 11 members of Québec solidaire (QS) now say they will pledge allegiance to the King after refusing to do so for days.

The party is backtracking on earlier statements that it would not follow through with the parliamentary custom but is now going ahead with it so that it can table a bill to make the pledge optional as its first order of business, even though some constitutional lawyers say the national assembly doesn't have the power to change the rules.

"Another way to put it, we're going to swear that oath of allegiance one last time to make sure in the future no one is forced anymore to do it," QS co-spokeserson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois told CTV News Thursday.

During their swearing-in ceremonies last month, the 11 elected members of the QS and the three Parti Québécois (PQ) members all swore an oath only to the people of Quebec and did not swear an oath to King Charles III — a requirement the QS says is "unnecessary and archaic."

To introduce and vote on a bill in the Quebec legislature, however, they must first the swear the oath in full to be considered a sitting MNA.

In a bid to settle the political debate, the speaker of the national assembly ruled in a decision released Tuesday that MNAs will not be allowed to sit in the Quebec legislature unless they swear the oath to the Crown. Refusing to do so will get them expelled by the sergeant-at-arms, Speaker François Paradis said in his ruling.

Quebec solidaire co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois said he believes Quebec's national assembly has the power to change the rules, even though some constitutional experts disagree. (CTV News)

The PQ and QS strongly disagreed with Paradis' assessment. The PQ leader, Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, said it was the "opinion" of an outgoing speaker who is politicizing the issue. Paradis, a CAQ member who did not seek re-election on Oct. 3, will remain speaker until a new one is chosen when the fall session resumes on Nov. 29.

Quebec's justice minister, Simon Jolin-Barrette, came out Wednesday and told reporters in a scrum that the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government will "quickly" introduce a bill to make the oath to the monarchy optional to "resolve the situation." Jolin-Barrette, along with his CAQ members, all swore their allegiance to the King in a ceremony on Oct. 18.

Yet, it's not clear how that will be accomplished. Some experts in constitutional law say Quebec cannot unilaterally amend the Canadian constitution.

Nadeau-Dubois is confident he can make it happen. A bill, he said, will not challenge the consititution if it's adopted in the national assembly.

"The parliament of Quebec has the authority to change that Quebec law. Just like in the past, for example, the parliament of Quebec has abolished the Quebec Senate. It was a change in the internal constitution of Quebec. Quebec has such powers inside Canada so it is possible for elected officials in Quebec to change the way we work inside our national assembly," he said.

There does not seem to consenus, though, among experts in the field.

Benoît Pelletier, a constitutional law professor at the University of Ottawa, previously told The Canadian Press that he believes Quebec could change the oath through the power provinces possess to change their own constitutions.

Nadeau-Dubois said he called the PQ leader Wednesday night to tell him he fully supports the political fight to change the rules.

The PQ declined an interview request from CTV on Thursday.

This is a developing story that will be updated.