MONTREAL -- Via Rail has announced it plans to reinstate partial service between Quebec City, Montreal, Ottawa and southern Ontario starting Thursday.

"Only those trains that serve full trips between Quebec City and Ottawa will resume service," the independent Crown Corporation stated after receiving approval from Canadian National Railway (CN). "Our passengers rely on VIA Rail for regular and safe intercity rail service and we are eager to resume operations."

The following trains leaving from Ottawa will resume service: Trains 22, 24, 26 and 28.

The following trains leaving from Quebec City will be allowed to run: Trains 33, 35, 37 and 39.

"To allow for a smooth transition, all current reservations on those segments will be protected," confirmed Marie-Anna Murat, VIA Rail director of communications.

"We remain hopeful for an end to the situation as soon as possible and encourage all relevant parties to continue their efforts towards a peaceful resolution," said Murat.

Via announced later on Tuesday that full service would resume in Southern Ontario.

"Beginning Thursday morning, February 20, all trains running between Toronto-London-Windsor, Toronto-Sarnia and Toronto-Niagara will resume service. For operational and safety reasons, please note that trains may encounter certain delays." the company stated in a press release.

Mass cancellations on the network were caused by numerous blockages due to anti-pipeline protests across the country.

Via Rail says it is reaching out directly to passengers with reservations that were not cancelled, while all others are encouraged to visit the website for more information.