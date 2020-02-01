MONTREAL -- Non-members of the Parti Quebecois will be able to vote to elect the future party leader.

For the first time, PQ members are opening the doors and testing this new formula.

The body that decides on the rules for the leadership race, la conférence des présidents du PQ, announced its decisions on Saturday morning in Montreal at a press conference.

The new supporter status makes it possible to take part in PQ proceedings, and for a contribution of $5, will also make it possible to elect the future leader.

The leadership debates will take place between April 15 and May 20, but the dates have not yet been decided.

The election of the new leader will take place on June 19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2020.